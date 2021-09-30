CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Randall Jackson

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandall Thomas Jackson, 38, of the Bear Clan, journeyed to the spirit world on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A wake began Sept. 29 at the Onigum Community Center in Onigum and will continue until the service at 10 a.m. Oct. 1. The spiritual leader will be Steve Jackson. Active casketbearers will be his brother, Peter Jackson and nieces and nephews: Delavontae Cordova, Dario Cordova, Daniel Jackson, Makya Jackson, Dartanyon Jackson, Osaze Jackson and Evaeh Jackson. Burial will be at the Onigum Cemetery in Onigum.

