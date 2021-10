Kevin Kennedy of Product Design Online shared on YouTube an interesting take on why folks should stop using STL files and instead use the new 3MF file format. I’m pretty convinced and have started exporting my models as 3MF. The first 3D model I’m contributing is the Adafruit LED Glasses IS31FL3741 added to our parts repo on GitHub. I’ll still be exporting STL as it’s still widely used but hopefully we can start phasing it out in favor of the new format. Let me know on Twitter what you folks think! Happy Slicing =]

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO