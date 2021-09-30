Frontier Days Draws Large Crowds

Organized by Tecumseh Together, the 44th Annual Frontier Days drew large crowds back to Broadway Street beginning with the parade on the morning of Sept. 25. Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce Director Leslie Merritt organized the parade, with the help of Tecumseh High School teacher Jennifer McKnight and her leadership class, and it featured 36 entries. The theme of the parade was "Better Together." Announced by Jamelle Payne, of Citizen Potawatomi Nation, the entries were judged by Ronnye Sharp, Sharon Stewart, and Tecumseh Mayor Eddy Parker.