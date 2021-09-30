CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Where Will Bumble Stock Be in 5 Years?

By Leo Sun
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Bumble’s most pressing concern is the pandemic.
  • It will focus on expanding its overseas presence and non-dating apps over the next few years.
  • Its stock still looks cheap relative to its growth potential.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), which lets only women make the first move on its namesake dating app, went public in February at $43 per share. The stock opened at $76 a share on the first trading day, peaked at $84.80 a few days later, but lost its momentum and dropped below its IPO price in May.

The stock now trades in the low $50s, but its volatile debut burned many investors. I recently weighed the bull and bear cases for Bumble's stock and concluded that it could still double or triple within the next five years if its revenue continues to rise about 20% annually.

Today, I'll dive deeper into the company's near-term challenges, its plans for the future, and how they could support its long-term growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koUz6_0cCmow6n00
Image source: Getty Images.

2021-2022: Overcoming the pandemic

Bumble's biggest near-term challenge is the pandemic. Its revenue increased 36% in 2019, but it grew just 19% in 2020 as more people stayed at home throughout the crisis. Growth accelerated again in the first half of 2021 as people started to go out again, and it expects its revenue to increase 29% to 31% for the full year.

However, the recent spread of the delta variant could still make it difficult for Bumble to hit those targets, even as the company claims it can continue to weather the pandemic-related headwinds.

During last quarter's conference call, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said, "Despite the challenges that the world is facing with the delta variant, we are continuing to see positive trends across our platforms, even in some of the most affected markets."

Next year, analysts expect Bumble's revenue to rise 24% to $943 million. We should take that estimate with a grain of salt, but the stock looks cheap at 10 times that estimate. Its bigger and slower-growing rival, Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), trades at 12 times next year's sales.

2023-2024: Expanding its geographic reach

Bumble and its smaller app Badoo are currently used across dozens of countries. It generated 55% of its revenue in North America last year and the remaining 45% from overseas markets.

Management doesn't disclose its overseas growth by individual countries yet, but it highlighted India as a major growth market for its namesake app last quarter. Even as the delta variant spread across India, the company's number of monthly active users (MAUs) increased 60% year over year during the quarter.

India's online dating market could grow at a compound annual rate of 17.6% between 2021 and 2025, according to Statista Research, making it one of the world's fastest-growing markets for dating apps. The firm expects user penetration rates for dating apps in India to rise from 3% in 2021 to 4.3% in 2025 (still less than a third of the United States' penetration rate of 15.2%).

Bumble might have an edge against its competitors in India because its app naturally shields its female users from unwanted advances. That emphasis on safety could address concerns about the escalation of violent attacks on women in India over the past decade.

It might also acquire smaller regional dating apps in the next few years to diversify its portfolio beyond its two main apps. By comparison, Match generates most of its revenue from Tinder but also owns more than a dozen other apps that target specific regions and demographics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jShR_0cCmow6n00
Image source: Getty Images.

2025 and beyond: Expanding its non-dating features

Bumble and Badoo had 2.9 million paid users last quarter, compared to Match's latest tally of 15 million paying users. Over the next five years, Bumble will likely continue to grow at a faster rate than Badoo. It might acquire more apps to gain new users, but it could also expand Bumble's non-dating features to become a female-oriented social network.

Two main non-dating features are BFF, which focuses on platonic relationships, and Bizz, which is designed for business connections. Last quarter, Wolfe Herd said that 10% of MAUs were already using BFF, indicating it had "immense permission to be a much broader brand for friend-finding, and ultimately, a broader woman's lifestyle brand."

Bumble hasn't directly monetized BFF yet, but MAUs who accessed both its dating and BFF features generated a 30% higher average revenue per user (ARPU) than date-only users last quarter. Wolfe Herd noted that Bumble could eventually monetize BFF with ads.

In the future, the combination of BFF, Bizz, and other new non-dating features could support Bumble's evolution into a female-oriented social network. That expansion could differentiate it from Match's apps, generate fresh advertising revenue, and even support the integration of "social shopping" features.

A recent partnership with Snap (NYSE:SNAP), which integrated Snapchat's augmented-reality lenses into its video calls, highlights the company's growth potential beyond swipe-based dating. Bumble's first cafe and wine bar, which opened in New York this past summer, could also pave the way for more third-party restaurant partnerships for its apps.

Plenty of room for growth

Bumble still faces fierce competition from Match, but I believe there's enough room for more players to thrive in the online dating market. If Bumble overcomes the pandemic and continues to expand, it could generate much bigger profits for investors within the next five years.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now With $1,000

You've paid off your monthly bills, you got rid of any high-interest debt you might have, and you've stashed away an emergency fund. If you find you still have some extra cash left over, say $1,000 for instance, you may want to put that money to work for you and grow it a bit.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 In Right Now

Buying and holding innovative businesses for long periods of time is a moneymaking recipe for investors. Since the stock market hit its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, investors have reveled in a historic bounce back rally. It took less than 17 months for the widely followed S&P 500 to double in value from its bear-market bottom, and proved, once again, how invaluable it is for investors to hold onto great companies for the long run.
STOCKS
investing.com

Top 3 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in October

One thing is for certain: the incredible bull run that began in early 2020 will at some point come to an end. But exactly when that will happen is anybody’s guess. What we do know is that the market is richly valued today. How richly valued may be up for debate, but there’s no denying that the TSX is full of companies trading at all-time highs with frothy valuations.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple stock falls into 'correction' territory as it leads the Dow's losers

Shares of Apple Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, as they headed toward a three-month low. The technology behemoth's stock has now shed 11.3% since closing at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. Many on Wall Street define a "correction" as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant high, while a decline of 20% or more is a bear market. While Apple's stock is headed for a correction, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 2.2% to trade 7.7% below its Sept. 7 record close of 15,675.77 and the Dow lost 320 points, or 0.9%, to fall 4.5% below its Aug. 16 record of 35,625.40. Apple's stock would officially enter a bear market with a close at or below $125.35. Apple last entered a correction in March 2021, and a bear market in September 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Match Group#Stock#Ipo
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Where Will TDCX (TDCX) Stock Be in 2025?

TDCX (TDCX) has priced its IPO and is expected to go public on Oct. 1. The company has raised $348 million in the offering. TDCX plans to list its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “TDCX”. What’s TDCX’s stock forecast, and how high it can go by 2025?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Might Nio's Stock Move In The Coming Weeks?

Nio was down 0.45% at $35.47 at last check. Shares look to be falling below pattern support in what technical traders call a pennant pattern. The price had been getting condensed between narrowing highs and lows before the drop below support. This drop below support is a possible warning sign that further bearish moves may come if the price drops below the last low near $30.
STOCKS
CNN

Stocks record their worst month of the year

New York (CNN Business) — Wall Street logged its worst month of the year in September, and also ended its final trading day of the quarter in the red. Stocks have been extremely choppy in September, as investors grappled with an abundance of issues: high inflation expectations, rising bond yields, the pace of the economic recovery, America's debt ceiling and China's corporate debt levels.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy