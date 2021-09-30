CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

County board OKs changes to Middle Green Valley housing project

By Todd R. Hansen
Daily Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — The Green Valley fault line has forced landowners in the Middle Green Valley Specific Plan to rethink where some of the planned homes can be built. Eighteen homes were shifted from one area to another, and overall, there are now 390 homes instead of 400 that will be built. Another 100 accessory dwelling units also are permitted. The changes also affected the course of some roads and road access.

