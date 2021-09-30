Nintendo Officially Denies Report Claiming Dev Kits For 4K Switch Were Sent Out To Developers

Nintendo Switch Pro is the rumor that just won’t die. We’ve been hearing rumblings of a new and improved Switch model ever since the original launched. Most recently, there was a lot of buzz about a Switch Pro with 4K and DLSS just before E3. Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki (who had been predicting a Switch Pro since 2019) put out a series of reports that suggested it would be unveiled in time for E3. But E3 came and went without a big reveal, and a month later Switch OLED was revealed instead. Mochizuki has since put out another article where he attempts to clarify the situation. According to his latest report, at least 11 studios are working with a 4K Switch dev kit… but the actual console might never release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO