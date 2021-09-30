CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Officially Denies Report Claiming Dev Kits For 4K Switch Were Sent Out To Developers

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has released an official statement denying a report claiming that dev kits for a supposed “4K Switch” were sent out to developers. The report in question was originally published by Bloomberg, which claimed their sources from “11 game companies” had been sent 4K development kits for the Nintendo Switch. This report went on to claim that this rumored 4K Switch would only be releasing “late 2022 earliest” according to their sources.

nintendosoup.com

