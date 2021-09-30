CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
They Knew They Wanted To Be Foster Parents

By PAIGE WILLETT
countywidenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore they even started dating, Reide and Robert Johnson each knew they wanted to become foster parents. When they met as students at East Central University in Ada, they found their shared desire stemmed from their tribal heritage. As citizens of the Chickasaw Nation, they felt the need to serve Native children and became an approved foster home with Citizen Potawatomi Nation's FireLodge Children & Family Service in September 2020.

