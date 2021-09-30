New trial date set for two Missouri women accused in the death of an infant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A new trial date has been set for one of two women accused in the death of an infant at an unlicensed in-home daycare in 2017.

Daycare owner Cheri Beason is scheduled to go before a jury in April of 2022.

Since charges were filed in July of 2018, multiple trial dates have been set only to be canceled. This is now the fourth trial date that has been set.

Beason and her daughter, Danielle Gerdes, both face 34 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse or neglect.

Court documents show Gerdes cared for 25 children by herself the day 4-month-old Brynlee Jones died in her care.

Gerdes is scheduled for a court hearing in November.

