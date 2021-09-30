CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New trial date set for two Missouri women accused in the death of an infant

By Chris Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ke6nS_0cCmmjx000

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A new trial date has been set for one of two women accused in the death of an infant at an unlicensed in-home daycare in 2017.

Daycare owner Cheri Beason is scheduled to go before a jury in April of 2022.

Missouri’s Unlicensed Daycares: Mom Wants Change After Infant Dies

Since charges were filed in July of 2018, multiple trial dates have been set only to be canceled. This is now the fourth trial date that has been set.

Trial set for women accused in infant death

Beason and her daughter, Danielle Gerdes, both face 34 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse or neglect.

Court documents show Gerdes cared for 25 children by herself the day 4-month-old Brynlee Jones died in her care.

Gerdes is scheduled for a court hearing in November.

Comments / 10

Doyle Moore
5d ago

I'm good with them being tried, but what about the parent's responsibility? You can't just leave your kid with someone and escape due diligence. If you're leaving a little person that ULTIMATELY you're responsible for at an unlicensed facility, maybe vetting them is in order? Just sayin'

Reply(1)
11
SpeakOnlyMyOpinion
5d ago

New date; how about 1 Bullet between the eyes of each, will Save the taxpayers A LOT Of money & they’ll never do it again

Reply
3
Steven Starr
4d ago

there should be a trial for Biden accused of murdering 13 Marines in Afghanistan are we being one-sided here?

Reply(4)
4
 

Crime Traveler: The Hunt for Glenn Paul Sweet

On Sunday, February 8 of that year, Trooper Harper pulled over a pickup truck and before Harper could even step out of his patrol car, he was shot and killed. Sam Kaunley, former public information officer with the patrol, says he had just gotten home from a weekend of celebrations. “I didn’t even get my […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Weekend crash kills one in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police officers investigated a deadly crash at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Phelps on October 2nd. The driver of a maroon Dodge van was driving southbound and crossed into the northbound lane, striking a railroad overpass concrete barrier and causing the vehicle to roll onto its top. The driver, 39-year-old […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Mountain Grove school mourns student’s death

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – Extra counselors were on hand at school buildings in Mountain Grove today after death Sunday of a 9-year-old boy in an auto accident. Jim Dickey, superintendent of school at Mountain Grove, said the school’s response to such events is distictwide in order help students cope with news of a death in the school.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
Lawrence County family dedicates cemetery to ancestors

AURORA, Mo. — In 1858, the Old Settler’s and Indian Cemetery sat off of Lawrence County Road 2195. Today, it is know as the Samuel and Catherine Phariss memorial Cemetery. Descendants of the Phariss line were searching for their loved ones. Samuel was the son of an American Patriot. “They came from Virginia to Tennessee […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Springfield releases 2021 midyear crime report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released the 2021 midyear crime report. The report tracks and analyzes crimes within three categories: Crime Against Persons, Crimes Against Property, and Crimes Against Society. Springfield has seen trends change in some crimes from 2020. Shoplifting has decreased since 2020 by about 33%, and identity theft has […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Pulaski County woman charged with connection to a murder

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo- A Pulaski woman was charged with several counts after tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. According to court documents, on September 17, 2021, around 9:30 am, Rolla Central Dispatch received an emergency call about a deceased male, identified as Mark Ethington. The male was found outside his residence; he had multiple stab wounds to his body.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Unvaccinated Mercy employees get 2nd chance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy in Springfield released a statement on July 7th requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30th in order to keep their jobs. As the deadline crept closer, some employees chose to get the vaccine to protect their jobs, but others declined to get the vaccine. Mercy has now […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
