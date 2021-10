DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects to post a deficit of 2.7% of gross domestic product this year and to reduce it further next year, to 1.6% of GDP, it said in a preliminary budget statement for 2022.

The kingdom forecasts total spending of 955 billion riyals - around $255 billion - next year, down from an estimated total expenditure of around 1 trillion riyals this year, it said.