CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Arby’s Introducing A BBQ Smelling Sweatsuit

By Keith Connors
995qyk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArby’s introducing a BBQ-smelling sweatsuit. We have the meat sweats? Would you wear “smoked” clothing? Looks like Arby’s is over smoking, and over celebrating the debut of their new Real Country Style Rib sandwich. They are now selling by sweatsuits (stay with me here) that have been hand-smoked by real...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Beast

Arby’s Debuts New Real Country Style Rib Sandwich

Arby's is saying it with their whole chest: "Forget sandwiches made with restructured boneless pork patty." The obvious shots are volleyed in the direction of one popular fast food 'rib' sandwich. In response to said rib sandwich, Arby's is setting the bar high with their new Real Country Style Rib Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Arby's Shades McDonalds McRib Sandwich With New Country Rib Offering

Arby's really wants you to know there's a better rib sandwich available on the fast-food market. Monday morning, news surfaced the fast-food chain is introducing a new bite called the Real Country Style Rib Sandwich. Unlike the processed patties used by the likes of McDonald's and Burger King, Arby's new sammie is using meat straight off the bone.
RESTAURANTS
96krock.com

Arby’s Is Selling Sweats That Smell Like Smoked Meat

Arby’s is promoting its own version of the McRib sandwich by selling hoodies and sweatpants that smell like SMOKED MEAT. Each article of clothing is hand-smoked by a real pitmaster and then vacuum sealed. They don’t go on sale until Monday at noon eastern. If you want a pair, check out ArbysSmokedSweats.com.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweats#Clothing#Arby#Arbys
mashed.com

Arby's Is Bringing Back This Cheesy Fan-Favorite Sandwich

Whether you love it or hate it (or love to hate it), when a beef craving hits, you know that an Arby's is never too far away. In 1964, Arby's was founded in Boardman, Ohio, by Leroy and Forrest Raffell, also known as the Raffell Brothers. The two brothers used their sibling duo initials "RB" as inspiration for the name Arby's, and the rest is history (via Money Inc). Today, there are 3,400 Arby's locations scattered across the world, which can be found in Qatar, Turkey, and in the United Arab Emirates (per Arby's). Known for its highly stacked roast beef and golden curly fries, Arby's also sells enough milkshakes every month to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool (via Mental Floss). The global deli franchise also holds not one, but two world records — the longest TV commercial and longest curly fry (38 inches, for those curious).
RESTAURANTS
Aurora News Register

Love’s/Arby’s to expand I-80 facilities

Almost 18 years after opening its doors at Aurora’s I-80 intersection Love’s Travel Stops is expanding and remodeling its facilities with a $600,000 renovation expected to start in mid-October. Jason Mains, general manager of the Aurora store, explained the details of the planned renovation, saying business has been good at the high-traffic I-80 location. “We’ll be doing a full remodel on the…
AURORA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Country Music
WGN News

Arby’s unveils new sweats with real smokehouse aroma

CHICAGO — Do you enjoy the aroma of a smoke house? Better yet, the smoky smell your clothes get bathed in after you leave a bonfire? That smell can soon be yours 24-7.The fast food chain Arby’s is recreating those aromas in an exclusive line of sweat suits that have been hand-smoked in an actual […]
CHICAGO, IL
mashed.com

Arby's New Sandwich Serves Some Seriously Smoky Flavor

When it comes to delivering massive sandwiches filled with meat, few chains can hold a candle to Arby's. This brand excited fans when it released two powerhouse meals back in 2020 — the Spicy Prime Rib Cheesesteak and Classic Prime Rib Cheesesteak. Both options got diners' mouths watering and didn't disappoint when it came to delivering flavor (via Guilty Eats). While these sandwiches packed in the protein, Arby's found a way to get even more meat into a meal with the latest offering that guarantees to get any carnivore excited to eat at the chain.
RESTAURANTS
wfxb.com

Arby’s Releases ‘Smoked Sweats’ Line to Promote New Sandwich

In celebration of their new Real Country Style Rib Sandwich, Arby’s is also dropping the “Smoked Sweats” line…which is clothing merchandise that literally smells like smoked meat! They were hand-smoked by real pit masters at a famous smokehouse in Texas. The clothes are then vacuum sealed to preserve the scent. The new sweats are only available in burgundy and you can purchase them starting today!
SHOPPING
Morganton News Herald

GALLERY: Second annual Pigmaster's BBQ challenge

The town of Rutherford college hosted the Second annual Pigmaster's BBQ challenge this weekend. Teams across various states came to the town to compete for the grand challenge title. Teams were evaluated on different meat categories including pork, pork brisket, ribs and chicken. What's your favorite?
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE, NC
wichitabyeb.com

What’s the verdict on Arby’s new Rib Sandwich and Chicken Nuggets?

While restaurants have been putting out new chicken nuggets and others getting ready to re-release popular items like the McRib, Arby’s is making sure not to get left out of the fold. Recently, they released their new premium chicken nuggets and on Monday, Oct. 4, they go nationwide with the...
RESTAURANTS
WJLA

Bill's Backyard BBQ: Smoked Ribs, BBQ Sauce, Fries and Dumplings

Washington D.C. — FALL is finally here!! You can see it, you can feel it... and you can smell it!! The time of year when tailgating becomes a weekend ritual, then cinnamon spices become much more prevalent, and, if you're like me, the smoker comes out much more often! Don't get me wrong, I use my grill and smoker any time of the year, but Fall is my favorite. The weather is still warm enough to be out and about but not oppressively hot and humid, allowing you to gather around the cooking surfaces without baking along with them! SO... for the final Bill's Backyard BBQ segment of 2021 I thought it would be appropriate to do some great, slow cooking for the main dish and nothing is better than a great rack of smoked ribs! (although smoked pork belly may be a close second, perhaps that will be on the menu next year).
WASHINGTON, DC
dmagazine.com

Kent Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ Is the Best Tailgate Takeout

Chef Kent Rathbun started Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ the first week of the pandemic. “When the restaurants closed and we started having to figure out how we’re going to feed ourselves and our guests, we came up with the idea to do this barbecue pickup thing,” he says. “I was going to just put a few things on my website and cook some biscuits, and the whole thing just exploded.”
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Walmart Is Facing These 5 Shortages Right Now

Grocery shoppers have been vocal about all the shortages they are seeing on shelves right now, and employees are joining in. Taste of Home recently asked its Facebook followers which items are hard to find right now, and thousands of people commented, many of which called out Walmart for having several shortages.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy