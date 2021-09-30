Arby’s Introducing A BBQ Smelling Sweatsuit

Washington D.C. — FALL is finally here!! You can see it, you can feel it... and you can smell it!! The time of year when tailgating becomes a weekend ritual, then cinnamon spices become much more prevalent, and, if you're like me, the smoker comes out much more often! Don't get me wrong, I use my grill and smoker any time of the year, but Fall is my favorite. The weather is still warm enough to be out and about but not oppressively hot and humid, allowing you to gather around the cooking surfaces without baking along with them! SO... for the final Bill's Backyard BBQ segment of 2021 I thought it would be appropriate to do some great, slow cooking for the main dish and nothing is better than a great rack of smoked ribs! (although smoked pork belly may be a close second, perhaps that will be on the menu next year).

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO