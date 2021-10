Sorare has announced its investment in women’s sports. The company has decided to increase its staff size and partnerships by using some part of the $680 million fund. Sorare, a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform valued at $4.3 billion, has decided to support women’s representation in sports, starting from investing in women’s football. It added that it wants to build a bridge between sports and digital entertainment by seeking new active partnerships and hirings.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO