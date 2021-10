Let me begin by offering up my humble and pithy summation of Colm Tóibín’s novel “The Magician” for the paperback blurb pages: “The Magician” is magic!. Tóibín is, of course, a literary heavyweight, so I doubt that my clout or that of The Free Lance–Star will be enough to make the paperback edition if any other newspaper with a circulation north of 200,000 uses the same play on the title. Nonetheless, I felt I had to enthusiastically gush as quickly as possible because I can understand that a reader might be a tad skeptical about reading a 500-page novel on the life of German author Thomas Mann.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO