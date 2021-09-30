CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg White Noodles — High in Protein, Low in Calories — Healthy and Delicious Food from Chula Researchers

By Chulalongkorn University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, are pleasing noodle lovers with Udon and Vermicelli products made from 100 percent egg white that are high in protein, low in fat, and gluten-free, suitable for health lovers and those who wish to control their weight, the elderly, people with certain diseases, and cancer patients. The team hopes to expand the market all over Asia to meet the health and nutrition needs of the present generation.

#Calories#Egg Noodles#Health Food#Egg Whites#Noodle#Food Drink#Egg White Noodles#Chulalongkorn University#Cu Innovation Hub#Thais#Asians
