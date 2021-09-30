CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

IDREAM Illustrates Realities of Research During Covid-19

By Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Newswise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Things were different when, during "normal" times, scientist Sebastian Mergelsberg was ready to apply intense beams of X-ray light (think a million times brighter than the sun) to his research samples to better see their chemical and physical makeup. He would fly with the samples from Richland, Washington, where his radioactive waste research is performed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), to Chicago to access specialized X-ray light-producing equipment at Argonne National Laboratory.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
umd.edu

Successive COVID-19 Variants Becoming More Airborne, Researchers Find

Compared to people infected with the original form of the virus that causes COVID-19, those with a more recent strain exhaled 43 to 100 times more of it into the air, indicating that the disease is evolving to become more airborne, according to a new University of Maryland-led study. The...
SCIENCE
uoregon.edu

UO researchers share expertise on COVID-19, Sept. 13-17

From the New York Times to the Washington Post, University of Oregon researchers have been at the forefront of media coverage around COVID-19 as journalists seek out experts on the national and world response, reaction and preparation for the virus. Here are some of the stories featuring UO faculty members...
Wesleyan Argus

Reacting to COVID-19: Lab Courses During the Pandemic

We all know STEM students cherish their lab courses. Labs provide a more hands-on learning experience than typical schoolwork, involving sensitive equipment, uncertainty about outcomes, and skills that students may apply to future careers. Unfortunately, all the aspects of labs that make them so exciting also make them very difficult to teach remotely.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
DFW Community News

Research Partnership Yields Potential Breath Test for COVID-19

An innovative technology transfer collaboration has enabled sensor research from The University of Texas at Dallas to be leveraged into a potential rapid, at-home COVID-19 testing device. The portable, reusable breath test device, designed to provide results in less than 30 seconds, is being developed by Dallas-based SOTECH Health, which...
DALLAS, TX
FierceBiotech

Another research group joins the llama-inspired COVID-19 antibody bandwagon

As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, efforts to develop antibody treatments for the virus have picked up steam. Several of those projects are inspired by llamas, which harbor tiny antibodies called nanobodies. Researchers at the Rosalind Franklin Institute in the U.K. are the latest to join the llama party with preclinical study results they hope will lead to human trials in about 18 months.
SCIENCE
ClickOnDetroit.com

U-M researcher: COVID-19 will become a seasonal virus

ANN ARBOR – An epidemiologist at the University of Michigan says he believes that COVID-19 should become seasonal, likely re-emerging in the fall and winter. Rafael Meza is a professor of epidemiology and global public health at U-M’s School of Public Health. The university released this Q&A addressing the topic of the latest global COVID trends and when the virus could shift to a seasonal phenomenon:
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radioactive Waste#Covid 19#Materials Science#Idream#Pnnl#Interfacial Dynamics
bozone.com

Immunologist to discuss COVID-19 research in next Kopriva lecture

Immunologist to discuss COVID-19 research in Sept. 30 Kopriva lecture. Marziah Hashimi, a doctoral candidate in microbiology in the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology at Montana State University, will discuss research into how bats can harbor coronaviruses without developing disease symptoms for the Kopriva Science Seminar Series. The lecture,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bizjournals

A patch for Covid-19? Researchers working on a shot-free vaccine

A 3D printer, sugar and UNC innovation are being used as a potential way to get the vaccine-hesitant on board with a Covid-19 vaccination. A 3D-printed patch, in development by research teams at Stanford University and UNC-Chapel Hill, could be one way of creating a self-administered vaccine – no syringe required. The project is led by Joseph DeSimone, serial entrepreneur and professor emeritus at UNC.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Researchers unveil 15-minute test that accurately predicts COVID-19 outcomes

A new rapid test identifies severe COVID-19 patients more accurately than existing tests, researchers said Sept. 29 at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo in Atlanta. The 15-minute test measures blood levels of C-reactive protein, a general marker of infection severity, and two other proteins that the immune system produces in response to viral infections.
SCIENCE
thedp.com

Penn professors win award for mRNA research that led to COVID-19 vaccines

Two Penn researchers were awarded the 2021 Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award for their work on messenger RNA technology central to the development of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. The prize awarded $250,000 to Katalin Karikó, a senior vice president at BioNTech and adjunct professor of neurosurgery at Penn, and Drew Weissman,...
PENN, PA
utah.edu

How COVID-19 is spurring research on campus

This piece originally appeared on the Good Notes blog. As the pandemic began and it became clear it would be a worldwide health crisis unlike any of us had ever seen, University of Utah sprang into action. Researchers across campus were remarkably responsive and nimble: the first thing we did was make sure that our whole community was safe. Starting with widespread communication, we assessed levels of safety for every unit in 18 colleges, schools, and institutes across health sciences, main campus, and the innovation district.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dailynurse.com

Hear Us Out Campaign Reports Nurses’ COVID-19 Reality

Newswise — American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has launched Hear Us Out, a nationwide effort to report nurses’ reality from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and urge those who have yet to be vaccinated to reconsider. In response to the surge of the delta variant, a dramatic increase in younger Americans dying and the Food and Drug Administration’s first full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, AACN is advocating on behalf of the acute and critical care nursing community, as the profession and healthcare systems are being pushed to a breaking point.
ADVOCACY
Daily Californian

‘Keep people going’: UC Berkeley researchers appointed as investigators

UC Berkeley professor Gregory Barton spends hours studying the immune system and autoimmune disease, while campus professor Diana Bautista focuses on deciphering the relationship between the nervous and immune systems. Appointed as investigators with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Barton and Bautista will receive financial support for their research, according...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Northwestern

Graduate student research and funding broadly impacted by COVID-19

COVID-19 stay-at-home orders meant more than weekly Zoom lab meetings and online classes for Ph.D. candidate Melissa Manus. The fourth-year biological anthropology researcher formerly completed her research in Veracruz, Mexico every summer. Manus had to change and resubmit grant proposals to show funding committees how her research would move forward virtually. She also reduced her fieldwork entirely to the Chicago area due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy