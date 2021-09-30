IDREAM Illustrates Realities of Research During Covid-19

This piece originally appeared on the Good Notes blog. As the pandemic began and it became clear it would be a worldwide health crisis unlike any of us had ever seen, University of Utah sprang into action. Researchers across campus were remarkably responsive and nimble: the first thing we did was make sure that our whole community was safe. Starting with widespread communication, we assessed levels of safety for every unit in 18 colleges, schools, and institutes across health sciences, main campus, and the innovation district.

