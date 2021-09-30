CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Young climate activists denounce ‘youth-washing’ in Milan

bigcountryhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Young climate activists denounced Italian police for temporarily detaining delegates who protested peacefully inside their Milan conference before Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s speech. Discontent with the three-day conference had bubbled from its start. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the delegates had been “cherry-picked” and that organizers were...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRMG

Young climate activists chide world leaders, demand more say

MILAN — (AP) — Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world. They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday he thinks “enormous progress” can be made at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days. Kerry attended a preparatory meeting in Milan where delegates from around the world sought to identify where progress can be made before the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Mario Draghi
AFP

Road to COP26 climate summit paved with uncertainty

One month out from the COP26 climate summit, world leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonise their economies and chart humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming. "The less hopeful scenario would be gridlock and stalemate in Rome and then go from there to the world leaders' summit in Glasgow without real unity." abd/pg/mh/yad
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

Members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha.Scores of people in the center of Addis Ababa chanted slogans such as “Down, down Abiy!” a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after performing ritual ceremonies to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest in Oromia state.They also chanted support for Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, who was arrested last year following an outbreak of deadly...
PROTESTS
mymixfm.com

Thunberg and other youth activists meet Draghi to push on climate talks

MILAN (Reuters) – Youth climate activists including Greta Thunberg are meeting Italy’s Prime Minister and current president of the G20 Mario Draghi on Thursday in a final push to get world leaders to match rhetoric with action before the U.N. COP26 climate summit. Thousands of young activists converged this week...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Climate Change#Climate Activists#Protest Riot#Ap#Italian#Swedish#United Nations#Irish#U N#Danish#Ugandan
bigcountryhomepage.com

Italy’s center-left claim mayoral wins; populists slump

ROME (AP) — Italy’s center-left forces, spearheaded by the Democrats, were sweeping to victory Monday in Milan and other big city mayoral races while clinching a runoff berth in Rome, where the populist 5-Star Movement’s Mayor Virginia Raggi faced a stinging defeat, according to partial vote counts and projections. The...
ELECTIONS
News 8 WROC

Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

Activists used floating cubes emblazoned with fossil fuel-linked advertisements to block the entrance, along with the protest ship Beluga, with the words “Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising” strung between its two masts. Activists also climbed a 15-meter (yard) oil tank and attached advertisement posters next to Shell's logo.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise

Algeria on Saturday rejected "inadmissible interference" in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by the French and Algerian media. The statement from the Algerian presidency said: "Following remarks that have not been denied, which several French sources have attributed by name to (Macron), Algeria expresses its categorical rejection of the inadmissible interference in its internal affairs."
POLITICS
bigcountryhomepage.com

Indigenous leader to France’s Macron: Save the Amazon

PARIS (AP) — Decrying the “predation” of his homeland, a Brazilian Indigenous leader is appealing to France’s president to use his global sway to fight the deforestation of the Amazon. Ninawa, a leader of the Huni Kui people who uses just one name, delivered a letter on Saturday to the...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Protests
Place
Rome, IT
AFP

Nobel Physics Prize to two climate experts and Italian theorist

US-Japanese scientist Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems, the jury said. The Nobel committee said it was sending a message with its prize announcement just weeks before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, as the rate of global warming sets off alarm bells around the world. "The world leaders that haven't got the message yet, I'm not sure they will get it because we are saying it. But ... what we are saying is that the modelling of climate is solidly based in physics theory," said chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, Thor Hans Hansson. Manabe, 90, and Hasselmann, 89, share one half of the 10-million-kronor ($1.1-million, one-million-euro) prize for their research on climate models, while Parisi, 73, won the other half for his work on the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems.
ASTRONOMY
bigcountryhomepage.com

Israel tightens COVID ‘green pass’ rules, sparking protest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel restricted its COVID Green Pass on Sunday to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues. The new criteria mean that nearly 2 million people will lose their vaccination passport in the coming days. Israel...
PROTESTS
bigcountryhomepage.com

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily in Sardinia

SASSARI, Sardinia (AP) — Catalonia’s former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont walked out of a Sardinian courthouse Monday after a judge delayed a decision on Spain’s extradition request and said he was free to travel. Puigdemont left with his lawyers, shook hands and embraced supporters, saying he was “very happy,” as...
POLITICS
bigcountryhomepage.com

Progress stalls on EU entry for Western Balkans nations

BRUSSELS (AP) — As European Union leaders gather for a summit on how to keep engaging with their Western Balkans neighbors, the bloc’s once-successful enlargement policy faces an impasse. The European Commission made repeated promises that the future of six countries in the region lies within the 27-nation bloc. But...
POLITICS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

French Catholic Church probe uncovers some 3,000 paedophiles

Some 3,000 paedophiles have operated inside the French Catholic Church since 1950, the head of an independent commission investigating the scandal told AFP days ahead of the release of its report. The commission's research uncovered between 2,900 and 3,200 paedophile priests or other members of the church, said Jean-Marc Sauve, adding that it was "a minimum estimate". The commission's report is due to be released on Tuesday after two and a half years of research based on church, court and police archives, as well as interviews with witnesses. Sauve, senior French civil servant, said the report, which runs to 2,500 pages, had attempted to quantify both the number of offenders and the number of victims.
RELIGION
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

Outrage after Jeremy Vine guest Mike Parry says ‘minorities have to be squashed’

Jeremy Vine viewers were outraged after guest Mike Parry made a shocking remark live on air: that “minorities have to be squashed” because they have the “upper hand” in the UK.During a segment on the Channel 5 show on Friday, Vine, Parry and fellow panelist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown discussed the climate change protestors who had blocked part of the M25.Alibhai-Brown suggested that as we live in a free society, we must put up with it.“I think if we are a free society, and I am very glad to be living in a free society, then we have to put up with...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy