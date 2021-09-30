CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Ant Anstead's Daughter, Amelie?

Ant Anstead is a man of many talents, including car building and hosting television programs. The British television personality is also a family man. He has three kids from two separate marriages, per Life & Style. His first marriage to Louise Herbert lasted from 2005 to 2017. The former lovebirds share children Amelie and Archie, who are both in their teens and live with their mother full-time. Following the split from Louise, Ant met, dated, and married Christina Haack, who is known as the co-star of HGTV's popular reality show, "Flip or Flop." In 2019, Christina and Ant welcomed a son together, whom they named Hudson. Unfortunately, Ant's second marriage was not meant to be and he and Christina split in 2020. According to a source close to the couple, the two agreed to respectfully co-parent Hudson without blaming one another for the failure of their marriage.

