Saginaw Township woman’s death a homicide, husband in police custody

By Cole Waterman
The Saginaw News
 5 days ago
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police are investigating the homicide of a Saginaw Township woman, whose husband is currently in their custody. About 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Saginaw Township Police officers went to a residence in the 3800 block of Lamplighter Drive to check on the well-being of 49-year-old Shantina Davenport-Mitchell. A co-worker had called police after Davenport-Mitchell didn’t show up for work that day, said Police Chief Donald F. Pussehl Jr.

