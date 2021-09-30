Saginaw Township woman’s death a homicide, husband in police custody
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police are investigating the homicide of a Saginaw Township woman, whose husband is currently in their custody. About 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Saginaw Township Police officers went to a residence in the 3800 block of Lamplighter Drive to check on the well-being of 49-year-old Shantina Davenport-Mitchell. A co-worker had called police after Davenport-Mitchell didn’t show up for work that day, said Police Chief Donald F. Pussehl Jr.www.mlive.com
