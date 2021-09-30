Saginaw Township woman’s death a homicide, husband in police custody

SAGINAW, MI — Police are investigating the homicide of a Buena Vista Township woman, apparently killed by her son who then took his own life. On Thursday, Sept. 30, Buena Vista Township police advised they were looking for Lawanda Drake, 48, who had been missing since 4:30 p.m. that day. She was last seen leaving her residence in a black Chevrolet Impala.

