CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

In the Kitchen: Mango Teriyaki Salmon

By Bonnie Bryden
WPRI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the kitchen this morning, we welcome Danny Supreme from Supreme Cafe making Mango Teriyaki Salmon on a bed of Coconut Jasmine Rice. Supreme Cafe is located inside Supreme Star Fitness. Macros Serving: 1PIECE / Calories: 242KCAL / Carbohydrates: 1G / Protein: 34G / Fat: 18G. Ingredients for Salmon:. 6oz...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
Healthline

7 Benefits of Drinking Lemon-Ginger Tea Before Bed

If chronic indigestion or a heavy dinner keeps you up later than you would like, a cup of lemon-ginger tea may be a great tonic before you head for bed (. Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a root long used in alternative and folk medicine for its ability to alleviate the delayed emptying of your stomach.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teriyaki#Calories#Cooking#Food Drink#Supreme Cafe#Coconut#Supreme Star Fitness#G Protein#Special Ingredient#Nexstar Media Group#Wpri Com#Rhode Show
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
365thingsinhouston.com

The Union Kitchen

Take part in the most delicious part of Oktoberfest with this four course meal inspired by the German holiday. Each course is carefully paired with beers from No Label Brewing Co. and includes German staples like salted pretzels, sausages and apple streusel. Admission $100 per person, including tax and gratuity. Learn more.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Easy Honey Baked Salmon Recipe

In her New York Times best-selling cookbook, author Samin Nosrat posits that the key to good cooking rests on a balance of four elements: salt, fat, acid, and heat. If you can successfully balance all four in a meal, Nosrat says that you and any other home cook will have discovered the key to preparing truly delicious dishes in the comfort of your own kitchen (via NPR).
RECIPES
cityline.tv

Canadian Maple Brined Salmon

Mix up brine ingredients and place in a bag with salmon. Refrigerate and turn every 15 minutes for one hour. Mix up glaze ingredients. Cover a baking tray with parchment paper and place down salmon. Smother with glaze and bake in the oven at 375 for 20-24 minutes or until...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Easy marinades for shrimp & salmon

Mix marinade ingredients together and pour over raw shrimp. Marinate 30-60 minutes. Preheat your grill to medium. Using a grill basket or skewers, grill shrimp for 5-10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees F. They cook really quickly, so be careful not to overcook your delicious shrimp. Maple-Mustard...
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Easy Smoked Salmon Fettuccine Recipe

Are you in the mood for a great pasta dish? If so, then we have something that is right up your alley. This recipe is great because it's super easy to make, and it tastes fantastic. All you need are a few ingredients, including some smoked salmon, making it easy and tasty since you don't even need to cook the salmon. A little bit of garlic and parsley add the perfect flavor to the pasta, and trust us when we tell you that this dish is one that you are not going to want to miss out on! It's great for anything from a family meal to dinner with friends and everything else in between.
RECIPES
South Whidbey Herald

New teriyaki truck rolls into Freeland

A bright red food truck decorated with googly eyes has taken up residence on Petosa’s Corner in Freeland, in the spot where a former BBQ food truck once operated. The new business, IC Teriyaki, is owned and operated by Freeland residents Eli Imbery and Carol Coble. “I really like teriyaki...
FREELAND, WA
eatwell101.com

Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner

Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner Recipe – Quick and healthy, this salmon sheet pan recipe is a complete family dinner with roasted potatoes and zucchini! Salmon fillets and veggies are baked on one pan with a delicious lemon, garlic, and herb sauce for a quick, healthy dinner everyone will rave about. And only one pan to wash up. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Newport News-Times

Crispy Salmon Head Curry

“A fish is much more than a fillet. The head, bones, skin and fins can account for half the weight of each fish, but rarely make it onto your plate.” — Fishful Future. In an effort to use as much of my recent salmon catch as possible, I’ve been creating dishes with the typically discarded parts of the fish, such as the ribs, head and eggs.
RECIPES
Times Gazette

In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend Lesley Lightner. We are always posting the food we prepare and last week Lesley posted her meat loaves. I asked Lesley to share this wonderful recipe with all of you and she said, of course, that she would be glad to share.
RECIPES
Tidewater News

Mango Butter Benefits & Uses for Luxurious Hair and Skin

I make loads of my well being and sweetness merchandise, so physique butters like cocoa butter and shea butter are staples in my dwelling. But there are different physique butters which have their very own set of advantages for hair and pores and skin. Mango butter is my new favourite physique butter to experiment with. It’s moisturizing, soothing, and splendid! And sure, it actually does come from a mango!
HAIR CARE
DFW Community News

Zesty Mango Habanero Hot Sauce

This is the hot sauce we’ve been swooning over for months now and could hardly wait to share with you all! It’s adapted from the Mango Habanero Hot Sauce from the Afro-Vegan cookbook by Bryant Terry (a book we’re huge fans of!). We love the original recipe and have been paring it down for ease without sacrificing on heat.
RECIPES
preventionrd.com

Salmon Tacos with Avocado Slaw

I recently gave up on 2 books after reading 10-20% of each. That’s really unlike me – I feel like I’ll read just about anything and I’m not one to give up on books. But, back-to-back, I did. More than usual, I feel like time is precious. There’s never enough time, and so there’s certainly no time for time wasted on books that aren’t my jam.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Best Temperature For Sous Vide Salmon

If you like your salmon soft, flaky, and incredibly buttery, welcome to the world of sous vide — a method as foolproof as can be to ensure that your fish is far from dry every single time (via Sous Vide Ways). For sous vide salmon, you essentially need to soak it in a brine first, seal it in a vacuum-packed bag, and dunk it in hot water for a certain period of time.
FOOD & DRINKS
progressivegrocer.com

Fishwife Tinned Smoked Salmon

Supporting sustainable aquaculture, small boat fisherfolks, and micro-canneries, female-led Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. has officially launched its third core product, smoked salmon sourced from farmed Atlantic salmon producer Kvarøy Arctic, marking the latter’s inaugural seafood collaboration. Sourced directly from Kvarøy, the first finfish farm to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, as well as BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certification, the ethically sourced premium salmon is raised by third-generation family farmers in the Arctic circle, amid deep ocean currents that keep the water fresh. Fishwife then takes the fish, which is 100% traceable on the IBM Food Trust blockchain from egg to tin; fed a sustainable, nutrient-rich diet; and raised without antibiotics or chemicals, and has it brined in extra-virgin olive oil, natural sea salt, organic garlic salt and organic brown sugar; smoked in small batches over a blend of beech, maple and birch wood; and hand-packed by a family-run cannery on the central coast of Washington state. A 3.5-ounce tin of Fishwife Tinned Smoked Salmon retails for a suggested retail price range of $12.99-$13.99, joining the brand’s current offerings of smoked albacore tuna, hook-and-line caught off the Pacific Coast; smoked rainbow trout raised responsibly in Idaho; and a summertime batch of Galician sardines in extra virgin olive oil + preserved lemon.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy