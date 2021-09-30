CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot surges to $620M

By Debra Dolan
KPLC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - Powerball ticket holders anxiously awaited to see if the numbers drawn Wednesday night would make them the winner of $570 million. But that didn’t happen. No ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, so now the jackpot has grown to $620 million for Saturday’s drawing.

www.kplctv.com

