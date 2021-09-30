CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals Game Tonight: Bengals vs. Jaguars injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 4 NFL game

Cover picture for the articleAfter a huge win against the rival Steelers on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals have a short week while they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. As of now, this is Cincinnati’s only game in primetime, which is unfortunate, but understandable considering they won just four games last year. This primetime matchup against the Jaguars was likely picked as Cincy’s Thursday night game due to the quarterbacks being back-to-back No. 1 overall picks.

