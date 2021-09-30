CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman chases down, shoots victim in broad daylight in Harlem

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild video released by cops Thursday shows a gunman chasing down and shooting his target on a Harlem street in broad daylight over the summer. The 34-year-old victim was struck in the left leg when the suspect let off multiple rounds around 4:20 p.m. July 27 on Fifth Avenue near East 126th Street, cops said.

nypost.com

