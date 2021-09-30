Marquette Weather Forecast

MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



