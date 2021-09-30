Marquette Weather Forecast
MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
