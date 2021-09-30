Carlsbad Weather Forecast
CARLSBAD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
