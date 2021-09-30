CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Thomasville

Thomasville Post
Thomasville Post
 4 days ago

THOMASVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cCmhGRQ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Thomasville, GA
