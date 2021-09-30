Weather Forecast For Ardmore

ARDMORE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



