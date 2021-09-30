CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie, WY

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Laramie

Laramie Post
Laramie Post
 4 days ago

(LARAMIE, WY) A sunny Thursday is here for Laramie, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laramie:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cCmhB1n00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 34 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donora: Monday, October 4: Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Partly sunny then chance of showers
DONORA, PA
Shiprock (NM) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Shiprock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shiprock: Monday, October 4: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Chance of showers and thunderstorms
SHIPROCK, NM
Ecorse (MI) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ecorse

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ecorse: Monday, October 4: Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers
ECORSE, MI
Wayland (MI) Weather Channel

Wayland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wayland: Monday, October 4: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance
WAYLAND, MI
Laramie Post

Laramie Post

Laramie, WY
34
Followers
263
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Laramie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy