Durango Daily Weather Forecast
DURANGO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0