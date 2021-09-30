Weather Forecast For Pahrump

PAHRUMP, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 88 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



