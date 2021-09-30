CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Thursday rain in Alamogordo: Ideas to make the most of it

Alamogordo Post
 4 days ago

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Alamogordo Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alamogordo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cCmh33E00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Alamogordo, NM
