Weather Forecast For Waycross
WAYCROSS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
