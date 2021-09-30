Daily Weather Forecast For Oswego

OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Rain Showers Likely High 67 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



