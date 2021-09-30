Daily Weather Forecast For Oswego
OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 67 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
