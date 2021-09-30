Kerrville Weather Forecast
KERRVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
