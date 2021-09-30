Weather Forecast For Selma
SELMA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
