Stevens Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STEVENS POINT, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
