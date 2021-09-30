CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

Thursday rain in Russellville meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Russellville News Flash
 4 days ago

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Thursday is set to be rainy in Russellville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Russellville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cCmgsID00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Russellville News Flash

