Hazleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAZLETON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
