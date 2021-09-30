Weather Forecast For Gaffney
GAFFNEY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
