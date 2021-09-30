Daily Weather Forecast For Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
