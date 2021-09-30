Weather Forecast For Hinesville
HINESVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
