Somerset Weather Forecast
SOMERSET, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
