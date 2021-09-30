Somerset Weather Forecast

SOMERSET, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



