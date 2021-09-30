Thursday rain in Wenatchee: Ideas to make the most of it

(WENATCHEE, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wenatchee Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wenatchee:

Thursday, September 30 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.