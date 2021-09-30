Cullman Weather Forecast
CULLMAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
