Pekin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PEKIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0