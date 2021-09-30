Bonney Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BONNEY LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Heavy rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0