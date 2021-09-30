Daily Weather Forecast For Seguin
SEGUIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0