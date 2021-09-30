Daily Weather Forecast For Sherman
SHERMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0