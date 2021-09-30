Hilo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HILO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain Showers Likely
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Rain Showers Likely
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
