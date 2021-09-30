4-Day Weather Forecast For Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
