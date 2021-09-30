4-Day Weather Forecast For Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



