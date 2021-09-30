Weather Forecast For Granbury
GRANBURY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
