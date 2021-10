Statewide - 2.52%. As you can see from the data, New York City is the only region with a positive rate of below 2 percent. The Hudson Valley is the only other region (in addition to NYC) that is below the statewide average. Central New York and the North Country have the highest positive rates in the state. The rest of New York State should definitely look at what is working for NYC to lower its positivity rate. It is the most populous region in the state and is still able to control the spread of COVID-19 better than even some of the rural regions, where there are fewer people and more space.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO